No matter how organized we are, our busy schedules always seem to take over our lives. I don’t know about you, but weekdays are hectic around my house. From school pick-ups and drop-offs to work, health, and home responsibilities, it’s safe to say I’m exhausted.

While busy days can often get the best of people, I rely on my habits to keep me focused and motivated from week to week. These are things I do every day regardless of how busy it gets, and I think you should try them, too! Below are five wellness habits I never miss on busy weekdays.

Wake up early

I’ve talked about my 4 a.m. wake-up routine in the past, but I don’t think most people understand the importance of it. For me, waking up early allows me to slowly get a start to my day. It gives me enough time to work out, showers, eat breakfast, and do my hair and makeup. I’m confident I wouldn’t be able to do all those things before 6 a.m. if I didn’t wake up early, which is why, no matter how tired I am, a 4 a.m. wake-up time is essential for me.

Take my vitamins

There are mixed feelings about the effectiveness of taking supplements and vitamins. I’m a big believer in a balanced body, so I choose to take mine daily to give it what it needs. If you struggle to remember to take your vitamins, try sorting all your vitamins in a weekly pill contained. I like to refill mine every Saturday. Then, place it in a location that you can’t miss. For me, mine is on my desk.

Drink water

I’m a huge advocate for drinking water. That’s because I truly believe in all the benefits of drinking your daily required amount. No matter how busy I get, I always have a reusable water bottle beside me to keep me hydrated. If you struggle to drink enough water every day, try these tips to keep you hydrated.

Take breaks

Breaks are one of the first things to go when you’re in a time crunch. We think that by skipping a 15-minute break, we can somehow complete whatever it is that we have to do. While this may be the case now and then, I promise, breaks help you in the long run. Taking intentional breaks throughout the day can help increase your focus and motivation.

Make dinner

Eating home-cooked meals is essential for me. While I enjoy eating out as much as the next person, there are only so many times I can do it before I feel sluggish and without an appetite. If you’re often opting for takeout because of your busy schedule, try quick, simple, and healthy meals. Once you create a habit, you’ll realize it’s worth your time and energy.