Top Digital Marketing Tools that are Worth the Splurge

No matter what your current position is, it’s likely you have your hand in some sort of digital marketing strategy. From social media to design, and even copy and messaging, being aware of the latest and greatest digital marketing tools can help you know the basics of the industry.

If you’re an entrepreneur, you likely wear many hats, including running the digital marketing “department” at your startup. No matter your industry, these tools can help set you up for success and help your business show up in the best light possible.

Below are my three personal favorite digital marketing tools I pay for. I use them daily, and yes, I mean every single day, to complete my tasks as a digital marketing specialist. While different companies are offering a variety of these tools, the ones listed below have been used, loved, and vetted by me.

Canva

Canva is a graphic design platform that makes it easy to create social media graphics, presentations, and much more visual content. If you’re not a fan of advanced platforms like Adobe, this platform will change your life. It’s a magical tool for those with basic graphic design skills who have a big, bold vision for their company.

Price: The platform is free to use but limits some of its premier features. The pro account starts at $12.99 per month, and in my opinion, well worth the cost.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social media software company that takes the stress off of managing multiple platforms. This app and online platform allow you to draft, schedule, and preview posts days, weeks, and even months ahead. You can also download performance reports, set up social listening, and collaborate with your team.

Price: Accounts start at $99 per month depending on the features. If you have money in your budget, this is a tool I highly recommend you consider.

Grammarly

Grammarly is a digital writing assistance tool that checks your writing for spelling, grammar, and other common writing mistakes. Consider Grammarly your on-call editor, ready to help with the push of a button. Avoid minor and major mistakes and look like a pro when you use this digital marketing tool.

Price: The platform is free to use but limits its premier features. The pro account starts at $11.99 per month, and, depending on your writing skills, totally worth it.