How to Prioritize Your Mental Health During a Busy Week

In today’s busy world, it seems like we’re moving at a million miles per hour. Our schedules are full, but unfortunately, a lot of the time, our personal tanks are empty. Prioritizing our mental health is essential to a fulfilled life, especially during busy seasons.

If you’re struggling to find a balance between work and personal life, you’re not alone. It’s time you make time for yourself and your wellbeing. Fortunately, there are some simple tasks you can try to get you there. Below are five easy ways to prioritize your mental health during a busy week.

Try morning meditations

I have to admit, quieting my mind has not been easy single first trying meditation a few years ago. Like many moms, I’m constantly worrying and overthinking everything. That’s why practicing meditation can be so impactful. By practicing meditation, you’ll improve your breathing, which will directly impact your mood.

If you’re new to meditating, I would highly recommend starting with a free app like Insight Timer. The user-friendly app offers amazing guided meditations fit for any time limits or needs.

Wake up and workout

If you’re not a morning person, this one might be a difficult one to get used to. However, I would highly recommend you give it a try. Like I mentioned above, my mind is always racing. Fortunately, I found that working out early in the morning improved my energy and mood.

Even a short workout boosts your endorphins, which has been correlated with decreasing stress and anxiety. To make it more fun and less intimidating, invite a friend to join you and keep you accountable.

Take regular breaks

I’m guilty of sitting with my laptop for hours at a time focused on work. I usually find that when I’m in a groove, it’s best to not disturb my focus. While riding the productivity wave might feel amazing at the time, failing to take regular breaks can take a toll on your productivity in the long run.

A simple walk to your local coffee shop, eating your snacks outdoors, or walking around the office can be beneficial to your mental health and productivity.

Journal your feelings

We often underestimate the power of writing things down. Whether it’s a to-do list, your annual goals, or your feelings, writing things down gets things out of your head and onto paper. This has many benefits, but a major one is a simple idea of getting out of your head. We often overthink even the smallest tasks, and journaling can help ease that tension.

Even the busiest person can carve out 10 minutes out of their hectic schedule to find time to journal. Find a quiet place when you can be alone and let it all out. Trust me, this is a game-changer.

Talk about it

As a solopreneur, I spend a lot of time alone. I work by myself in my home office and spend a lot of time with my thoughts. I’m also a natural introvert, so I like my personal space. Unfortunately, that’s not always good when it comes to mental health.

While both our schedules are busy, my husband and I make time every night to check in with each other. This doesn’t just boost our relationship, but it helps us avoid isolation, which is far too common these days.