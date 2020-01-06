Simple Tasks to Start the Week Off Right

As a busy mom, wife, and entrepreneur, there never seems to be enough time in the week. Monday comes before I know it, so having systems and habits in place is key for a successful week. Sundays are a great opportunity to organize and establish a strong foundation for your home and life.

If you’re one of the many dealing with the “Sunday Scaries” week after week, then it might be time to revamp your habits. A simple hack to your Sunday to-do list can help rethink how you see the beginning of a new week. Below are six simple tasks you can do to start the week off right.

Create a dinner menu

One of the biggest time-suckers and energy-crushers in my to-do list is deciding what to eat. Between a hungry husband, a picky daughter, and a conscious me, deciding what to eat daily can create overwhelm. That’s why creating a dinner menu before the week starts is a non-negotiable in our household.

Every Sunday. I sit with my phone and notepad and decide what my family will be having for dinner. This doesn’t just beat overwhelm throughout the week, but it also makes grocery shopping a breeze.

Grocery shop

Like with anything else in life, being intentional when grocery shopping takes away the stress, anxiety, and overwhelm that can sometimes come with the tedious task. If you find yourself running to the grocery store every day because you decided what to eat last minute, you should rethink your strategy.

Grocery shopping once a week can save time, money, and energy. Simply create a grocery list based on your dinner menu and you’re set for success. Remember to add any other items like breakfast basics, snacks, and drinks.

Pump gas

I don’t know about you, but pumping gas is one of the least desired tasks on my list. Fortunately, it’s something that only needs to be done once a week. Starting the week off with a full tank is satisfying and relieving. So, carve out 10 minutes out of every Sunday to get it done.

Clean out your inbox

Whether it’s your work or your personal email, cleaning out your inbox can create a strong foundation for your week. It will minimize distractions and help you find clarity as you head back into the office.

This is also a great time to unsubscribe from any lists you’re no longer interested in. This will help clear your mind and energy from any disruptions throughout the day.

Time block

I’ve talked about my love for time blocking in the past, and that’s because it can drastically boost your productivity. Most of us let our days dictate how we spend our time, but if we go into the day already knowing what our intentions are, our likelihood of actually completing the task skyrockets.

Tidy up

As a work-from-home entrepreneur, starting the week with a clean house is essential to my productivity. It decreases the chances of me getting distractions my mess, and it clears my mind to help me focus on the task at hand.

While I like to clean up every night, Sundays are reserved for more time-consuming tasks like sweeping and mopping. Luckily, these tasks only have to be done once a week at my house.