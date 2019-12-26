With 2020 just around the corner, New Year’s resolutions will be all the rage at the dinner table. One of the most common resolutions topics is health and wellness.

Year after year, people around the world (myself included) make resolutions to improve their health and live a better lifestyle. With the start of a new year and a new decade, these resolutions will be at an all-time high. Unfortunately, an overwhelming majority fail to meet those goals within the first few months.

While New Year’s resolutions are a great way to set goals and expectations for yourself, setting goals you can achieve is key to not letting yourself down. Below are five easy health resolutions you can keep in 2020.

Improve your posture

As someone who is sitting for the majority of the day in front of a computer, my bad posture is to blame for back, neck, and bone pains. Sadly, this is the situation for most people these days. To improve my posture this new year, I came across a brace that’ll help me do just that. It’s affordable and easy to use.

Sleep better

I recently talked about my battle with insomnia. As someone who had never struggled with her sleep in the past, I now value my sleep more than ever. Since I’m an early riser, going to sleep early is key to getting better sleep. Sleep is directly correlated to your overall health, so it’s time to consider your sleep. If you’ve struggled with insomnia like me, melatonin and magnesium might help.

Drink more water

I’m a stickler when it comes to water, but that’s only because I know how much of an impact it has on our health. Hydration helps improve digestion, blood flow, and even energy levels. One of the biggest game-changers for me has been keeping a big reusable water bottle near me at all times. It keeps me accountable and on track to daily hydration.

Take frequent breaks

I don’t know about you, but I can sit in front of my computer for hours at a time without looking up. Not only is this bad for my posture, but my overall health as well. Taking frequent breaks has been proven to help improve mood and productivity, so this is at the top of my resolutions list this new year.

Walk and workout often

With cars being more accessible than ever, walking from location to location has become a rarity. That’s why it’s so important to opt for a walk or workout whenever possible. Whether it’s a quick walk to the coffee shop or a 30-minute workout in the morning. Every move counts.