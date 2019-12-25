As 2019 comes to an end, it’s the perfect time to close off the year in style. Whether you’re looking to add new things to your closet or embark in a new minimalist wardrobe, cleaning out your closet before the new year is a great way to start.

Our personal style plays a big role in our daily lives and putting our best face (and outfit) forward is a great way to ensure we’re showing up as the best version of ourselves every single day. If you’re planning on cleaning, organizing, or rearranging your house this holiday break, make sure to show your closet some love too.

Below are my top benefits of cleaning out your closet before the new year.

Creates a fresh start

One of the most sought-after things about a new year is the idea of a fresh start. Being able to let go of the past and look into the future is priceless. Cleaning out your closet is also one of the easiest and fun places to start in your journey.

This is a great opportunity to get rid of anything that doesn’t serve you. Whether it’s something that holds a bad memory, no longer fits, or just isn’t you anymore, allow yourself to move forward without it. Trust me, it feels great to no longer stare at it every single morning.

Frees up space

Most of us own more clothes and shoes than we need. This often leads to overflowing closets, messy floors, and no room for grace. Freeing up space is great because you also reduce mental clutter. Free space allows you to appreciate each item, and even leaves room for new (or used) items as you find needs in your wardrobe.

Reduces overwhelm

Too many clothes but nothing to wear? You’re not alone. In today’s fast-fashion world, we’re constantly bombarded with the newest trends to spend more on items we don’t need. By cleaning out your closet, you’ll be left with items that truly bring you joy. This will save you the stress and overwhelm of deciding what to wear every morning.

Make money

One of my favorite benefits of cleaning out my closet is making money. That’s right. You can make money by getting rid of your unused clothes, shoes, and accessories. There are many options to do this, including, buy-sell-trade stores, consignments stores, or my personal favorite, online marketplaces like Poshmark and eBay.