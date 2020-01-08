Look Stylish and Profession at the Office with these Five Staples

One of my favorite things about working a “9 to 5 office job” was the outfits. I loved having an excuse to dress up every day and experiment with different looks and styles. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait to have the job to dress like it.

There are many benefits to dressing up daily. My favorite benefit is the boost of confidence you get when you put on an outfit you feel amazing in. You stand taller, speak louder, and claim your space.

If you’re looking to boost your office outfits this new year, there are a few staples you’ll need to make it happen. Below are five wardrobe basics you’ll need to help you look stylish and professional at the office.

Blazers

Bold blazers are one of the hottest trends right now. They’re stylish, professional, and can be easily dressed up or down for a variety of occasions. No matter your style, there’s a blazer out there perfect for you. If your employer requires a business casual wardrobe, you’ll want to have a variety of blazers at arm’s reach.

Midi skirts

Not all skirts are created equal. Likewise, not all skirts are acceptable for all occasions. Fortunately, midi skirts are the perfect mix of style and sophistication. They’re long enough to look classy and flirty enough to show off your personal style. I love skirts because you can create so many different outfits out of them.

Power suits

It’s no secret I’ve become obsessed with suits lately, but it’s for good reason. Power suits are the perfect blend of professional and playful. You can style them in a variety of ways and they can even work as separates, helping you create even more outfits when matched with other items in your closet.

Bell sleeve tops

I’m aware that not everyone is into the bell sleeve trend, but I would not dismiss the idea until you’ve at least given it a try. Bell sleeve tops are both feminine and powerful. They allow you to add a hint of style without trying too hard. They can also dress up simple bottoms like slacks, jeans, or skirts.

Flirty dresses

I’m a huge fan of a fun and flirty dress. I love the feminine look and feel of dresses. I also appreciate the fact that they can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize. As a mom always on the go, I love trading my heels for some sneakers after a long day. You can do that with a fabulous dress.