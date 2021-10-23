Three Simple Ways to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve struggled with imposter syndrome. You know, the feeling of not being good enough or not having the right qualifications. Then, dealing with the fear that soon enough, everyone will find out. As a first-generation American and college graduate, this feeling only grew as I stepped into the real world. Feeling the need to prove myself at an internship, during a job interview, or as I navigated the room during a networking session.

The thing about imposter syndrome is that it does us no favors. It holds us back, beats us down, and stops us from moving forward with the life we deserve. While there is no ‘prescription’ to overcome imposter syndrome, there are steps you can take to get rid of the mental block once and for all.

Below are three simple ways you can overcome imposter syndrome.

Create a celebration folder

When I’m feeling down and imposter syndrome begins to creep into my thoughts, I try to think about all the times I excelled at a project, exceeded expectations, or simply received great feedback. A great way to take this trick up a notch is by creating a ‘celebration folder’. Here, you can add any screenshots, emails, or voice memos that your peers, colleagues, or bosses share throughout your career. Then, anytime you’re feeling like an imposter, you can check that folder, read some clippings, and remember how awesome you are.

Learn from your mistakes

Oftentimes, making a mistake can lead to an overwhelming amount of negative feelings. While, sure, your feelings are valid, one simple mistake should not tear down your self-esteem. One of the ways to avoid feeling like an imposter after making a mistake or two is by learning from them. Mistakes are common. We all make them. The difference between you and everyone else is what you make out of that experience. Will you learn from it and let it guide you in the future or will you let it tear you down and keep you from moving on? Hopefully, it’s the first answer.

Lean on your support system

A strong support system is key when dealing with negative thoughts and overwhelming emotions. Establish a support system that you can reach out to when these feelings arise. For me, it’s my husband. He knows better than anyone else how hard I’ve worked to get to where I am today. While a support system might not always be able to get you out of a rut, they’re able to listen and provide outside opinions that you might not consider when you’re down. Who is that support system for you?