Taking Care Of Our Pets

Animals are wonderful companions and add so much joy and comfort to our lives. We want them to live long, healthy, happy lives as part of our family. They need a balanced diet, fresh clean water, a comfortable place to sleep, fresh air, exercise, and love, just like we do.

Being a raw food chef, nutritionist, health counselor, and certified wildlife rehabilitator,

I see correlations between the diet and health of animals, and the diets I recommend to my clients with cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

The animals on a high-quality, fresh, mostly raw food diet can thrive, as they are nourished with fresh, whole, real, organic food

For many years, I have fed my pets some of the same foods that I have eaten. Contrary to what you may have heard, feeding “people food” to pets isn’t always such a bad thing, especially if you’re giving them healthy options.

Five of my favorite foods for pets include:

Sweet Potatoes: One of nature’s nearly perfect foods, sweet potatoes are so nutritious, cooked ones should be fed to your dog frequently. Sweet potatoes are high in antioxidants and have been studied on how they can prevent cancer and the effects of aging. Fish: Fish is very good for dogs and cats. Salmon, sardines, and anchovies are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids (DHA/EPA). Omega-3 fatty acids help prevent skin problems, allergies, arthritis and heart disease. These oils are anti-inflammatory. Carrots: Carrots are high in powerful phytonutrients. With these nutrients, they can help a dog’s vision, heart, and blood sugar levels. Broccoli: Broccoli is packed with nutrients. It has been shown to have anti-cancer effects, aid in fighting infections, treat skin and heart problems, help metabolize drugs, and excrete toxins. Sprouted Beans: Sprouted and cooked black beans, kidney beans, and garbanzo beans are all superfoods for dogs. Cooked, sprouted beans can help provide natural fibers that help regulate blood sugar levels.

Some doctors don’t believe in the power of foods and nutrition. Their focus is on treatment, not prevention. But I believe if we eat the right foods, we have the power to reverse and prevent disease. I use food as medicine. I’ve seen it work not only on people but also with my pets and the wildlife that I rehabilitate.

I wish you healthy, happy pets!

Nancy Addison is a certified health counselor, certified in plant-based nutrition, certified raw food chef, certified in Health-Supportive Cooking, and certified in Mediterranean Cooking… Nancy has written award-winning books on health, nutrition, and cooking. You can reach her on her website, Organic Healthy Life, or find easier, healthy recipes in Nancy’s books,, How To Be A Healthy Vegetarian, Diabetes And Your Diet, and Raising Healthy Children.

Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC, AADP. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professionals, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.