Three Things to Remember if You Want to Do More of What You Love

There’s nothing more empowering than living your passion. When you do what you love, time flies and it rarely ever feels like work. Unfortunately for some, finding their passion hasn’t always come easy. For many, finding a secure and well-paid job has always come before doing the things they’re passionate about.

Whether you’re in search of your first job, launching a business, or looking to make a drastic change in your career, there are ways you can discover what it is that you’re passionate about. Below are three tips to follow if you want to do more of what you love.

List your skills

Contrary to what some individuals may believe, there is a strong correlation between your skills and your passions. Start an ongoing list of what your skills are. Think of this list as your brain dump. It doesn’t have to make sense at first. Write down all skills that come to mind. When you’re done, go back and highlight the skills that overlap with your passions.

This highlighted list will serve as a starting point and reminder of what you should be focusing on. Think of it as a compass. Whenever you feel like you’re steering away from your focus, come back to the list and change your course.

Journal your feelings

When it comes to living your passion, no skill is more powerful than self-awareness. Whenever you feel certain emotions come up, take note. Whether those feelings are positive or negative, keep track of them in a journal. After some time, you’ll realize that there’s a connection between your work and your emotions.

If you realize that writing blogs makes you miserable and doesn’t fulfill you, write it in your journal. When you’re ready to make changes in your career, you can look back at these notes and acknowledge how each task made you feel.

Be open to change

Taking action is one of the easiest ways to understand what it is that you love and what you can live with less of. Being flexible, adaptable, and open to change is key to doing more of what you love. You’ll never know until you try. So, be open-minded and try things at least once.

Every time you realize what you don’t want to do, you get one step closer to discovering what it is that makes you light up inside. Before you know it, you’ll be living your passion and doing only those things that you love.