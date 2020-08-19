There’s never been a tougher time to be a mom. While juggling responsibilities of motherhood, marriage, and business, have always come with its ups and downs, the COVID-19 pandemic proved that we can’t always control everything around us. With schools only offering online learning, professionals working from home, and extremely limiting activities to confide in, working moms are taking on more responsibilities than ever.

While it’s impossible to eliminate all stress as busy moms, there are essential daily habits that can help reduce it. Below are five daily habits helping me manage mompreneur stress during these trying times.

Exercising every morning

While gyms remain closed throughout most of the country, there are endless ways to move your body daily. Since gym closures in March, I’ve become obsessed with the Peloton app. The fitness app offers live and pre-recorded guided classes for only $12.99 per month. As a busy mom, I love that I can choose from a variety of workouts and time frames. After every morning workout, I feel energized, motivated, and ready to take on whatever the day throws at me.

Taking regular breaks

It can be tempting to power through your tasks and sit in front of your computer for hours at a time, however, taking regular breaks is necessary. If you tend to work through your snacks and lunches, try the 50-10 rule. It’s simple, for every 50 minutes worked, you take a 10-minute break. This can be anything from eating a snack to stepping outside, or just sitting around doing nothing.

Delegating responsibilities

Asking for help and delegating responsibilities is a skill I had to learn over the years. As an independent person, I usually like to do things on my own. Unfortunately, this can lead to fatigue, burnout, and debilitating stress. If you’re used to taking on too many tasks, consider delegating some throughout your life. Whether it’s chores around the house or assignments in your business, delegating can help you lose stress and gain clarity.

Lowering my expectations

It’s unfair to put as much pressure on ourselves as we did pre-pandemic. During these uncertain times, it’s important to give ourselves grace as we create new routines. If you’ve recently added homeschooling to your long list of responsibilities, you need to realize that it’s a huge undertaking. Your time and focus are now being divided in numerous ways, so adjust your other tasks as necessary. Putting too much pressure on your expectations can lead to feelings of defeat and setback.

Drinking teas and supplements

Listening to your body is crucial when overcoming stress. If you feel like you need an extra boost of energy but don’t want to drink an extra cup of coffee, try natural teas. I’ve been loving infusing teas overnight and making iced teas midday. I also recently discovered ashwagandha supplements. They’re a natural herb that is known for its stress and anxiety-relieving properties. I’ve been using them for a few weeks now and I’ve already noticed improvements on my stress and anxiety levels.