Easy Ways to Transition Your Wardrobe for Fall’s Cooler Weather

It’s hard to believe we’re transitioning into a new season yet again. It seems like just yesterday we were storing our jackets to prepare for warmer weather. As days get shorter and temperatures cool down, it’s time to revisit your wardrobe to ensure it’s up to par with the current season.

Transitioning your wardrobe for the ever-changing seasons is easier than you think. Below are my top tips to transition your wardrobe for fall’s cooler weather.

Dazzle in darker tones

Cooler weather usually translates to warmer colors. If you’re a fan of maroons, blacks, and all the darker tones, then this season is the perfect excuse to take those pieces out to play. Even your summer pieces can be an exception for this rule. I love using my black maxi dresses throughout the fall season. Simply pair it with a coat to keep you warm during chilly nights.

Learn to layer

Transitioning your wardrobe throughout the seasons can be tricky because the weather can be unpredictable. During spring and fall, you can usually expect cooler mornings and evenings, but high temperatures in the middle of the day. One simple solution to this inevitable problem is to layer. Mix and match pieces that you’d feel comfortable losing as the day progresses and the temperatures rise.

Accessorize appropriately

While I’m not a big fan of fashion rules, I do like to avoid certain trends whenever possible. Although I love straw hats and bags during Spring and Summer months, I don’t like to carry them into the fall and winter months. Instead, I’d opt for a felt or velvet hat and a leather handbag to go along with my outfit. Find a safe space for those seasonal pieces and take them out when it’s time again next year.

Swap your shoes

Like with accessories, some shoes make more sense with some seasons over others. Sandals are great for the beach, but not ideal for snow. Likewise, boots are a great addition to your fall and winter wardrobe, although they might not be a great option during warm summer months. A simple show swap can completely transform your outfit to fit the appropriate season.

Remember that when it comes to fashion, you make your own rules. Just make sure to layer on that layer of confidence no outfit is ever complete without.