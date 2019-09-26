Five Timeless Fall Coats Your Wardrobe Needs

It’s officially Fall, and although it doesn’t feel like it yet, cooler temps will be here before we know it. With the change in weather also come changes to our wardrobe. If you’re usually one to throw on a hoodie when winter arrives, it’s time for a coat makeover.

Shopping for the perfect outerwear doesn’t have to be an overwhelming task. If you’re on the hunt for some timeless and versatile coats to warm you up during the cooler months, I have the perfect list for you.

Below are my top five timeless coats your wardrobe needs this fall.

Trench coat

One of the easiest ways to upgrade a casual outfit is with a bold trench coat. A beige, structured, and quality trench can have you feeling and looking your best in seconds. Don’t let the price tag scare you. You don’t need a Burberry trench to feel like a Rockstar. Go for a trench coat that works with your budget.

Utility jacket

Military-style clothing and accessories are a trend that’s here to stay, so it’s time to invest in some pieces for your wardrobe. One of my favorite items in this category is utility jackets. The dark green color looks amazing on any skin tone, and the casual fit is the perfect combination of effortless and chic.

Leather jacket

If you’ve never owned a classic leather jacket, you’re missing out. They’re truly a closet staple when it comes to colder months. Leather jackets can be paired with jeans, leggings, dresses, and so much more. They also come in many styles and fits, so there’s a leather jacket out there for everyone.

Blazer

Suits and blazers are no longer for Wall Street or cubicles. A bold and beautiful blazer can completely transform an outfit before your eyes. Whether you’re running out the door to a meeting, attending a conference, or going on a date, a blazer adds professionalism and authority to even the most casual outfit. They keep you warm too!

Denim jacket

Denim is essential in everyone’s wardrobe. It’s comfortable, casual, and chic. However, denim is no longer just for jeans and cut off shorts. Denim jackets have been all the rage for the last few years, and it’s a trend that’s not going anywhere.