Five Simple Tips to Boost Your Immune System During Flu and COVID

Boosting our immune system has never been more important. Not only are we dealing with a worldwide pandemic, but it also happens to overlap with the annual flu season. As if the dreaded flu season wasn’t enough, now, we’re all dealing with an even scarier and more dangerous virus.

Like with anything else, being proactive about our health can be more beneficial than being reactive. Boosting our immune system in preparation for this scary time can help you feel more at ease. Below are five simple tips to boost your immune system this flu and COVID-19 season.

Establish healthy eating habits

Our eating habits can easily change depending on our surroundings. If your healthy eating habits were one of the first things to go out the window during quarantine, you’re not alone. Many people divert to unhealthy comfort foods to deal with stress and anxiety. If you’re looking to boost your immune system for the upcoming flu season, you’re also going to have to boost your nutritional food intake.

Exercise everyday

One of my 2020 New Year’s Resolutions was to work out daily. I was just starting to nail down that habit when COVID hit and gym across the country closed. Fortunately, gyms aren’t the only way to get a good workout in. A simple run around the block can suffice. If you’re more of an indoor workout person, then I highly recommend workout apps like Peloton. They make at home workouts fun, easy, and affordable.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

I feel like a broken record because I’m constantly advocating for proper hydration. I truly believe that most health issues can be solved by drinking an adequate amount of water daily. When I’m feeling drowsy and low on energy, I can usually pinpoint it to dehydration. Staying hydrated is recognized as one of the top ways of boosting your immune system. I like to drink at least half my weight in ounces daily.

Minimize stress, maximize sleep

This double tip fits into one because stress and sleep go hand and hand. As stress goes up, sleep goes down, and vice versa. Lack of sleep is also usually correlated with a lower immune system, so it’s an endless cycle of stress, sleep, sickness. Luckily, there are many ways to minimize stress levels. From workouts to meditations, and even supplements, high-stress levels can be tackled in many ways.

Practice good hand hygiene

The promotion of handwashing is nothing new, but it’s taken new meaning since the Coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Practicing good hand hygiene is one of the easiest ways to boost immunity because you’re regularly removing germs from your hands. This means you’re less likely to spread them and bring them into contact with your mouth, nose, or eyes. If soap and water aren’t available, opt for a hand sanitizer made of at least 70 percent alcohol.