Power Your Productivity – How to Conquer Your Endless To-Do List

It seems like no matter how much we do, there’s always a long to-do list waiting to be conquered. Priorities shift, projects change, and last-minute emergencies emerge that always seem to shake things up. The key to staying afloat is and conquering your to-do list is productivity.

We all have the same number of hours in a day. How you structure and strategize around it can have a big impact on the outcome. Below are five things to do to increase your productivity and conquer your endless to-do list.

Make a list

It’s impossible to manage your responsibilities if you’re not clear on what they are in the first place. By making a list, you take all your tasks and chores out of your head and onto a physical form, preferably a piece of paper. A daily to-do list can help keep you organized and on schedule, creating a roadmap of what needs to be done and in what priority.

Wake up early

There are many advantages to waking up early, but nothing beats getting more done throughout the day. It feels good to cross a few things off your to-do list before most people have even woken up yet. If you feel like you can’t get a grasp on your endless to-do list, try waking up an hour or two earlier. You’ll be amazed at just how much you can get done.

Set time limits for tasks

Too often, we spend more time than we should on a task. That can be due to numerous reasons. Whether we’re overthinking our work, distracted by our surroundings, or spending time on the details, small tasks can eat up our time. To avoid this, try setting a timer for each task. Whether it’s 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or one hour, these timers will help keep you on track and accountable for moving on to the next thing on your list.

Stop multitasking

I’ve never quite understood why multitasking is seen as a skill. The idea of doing multiple things at once seems counterproductive and outright distracting. If you feel like you’re working on everything while accomplishing nothing, multitasking might be getting in the way. Instead of dividing your energy into various tasks, try completing one assignment at a time.

Eliminate distractions

Distractions are all around us. From noisy neighbors to pinging notifications and last-minute requests. While some distractions are inevitable, others are completely in your control. If you find yourself constantly distracted by things like social media, try placing your phone in another room, or disabling social media until after a certain time. For noise distractions, a good pair of headphones and instrumental music can go a long way.