As a self-proclaimed creative professional, it’s not uncommon for me to hit a wall after weeks of intense focus and productivity. That’s because my day-to-day work requires a lot of writing, design, and problem-solving. While I love what I do, the tasks often end up draining my “creativity tank”, leaving me drowning in a creative rut and struggling to produce high-quality work.

Being stuck in a creative rut can be frustrating. The good news? You don’t have to stay there. Below are some easy ways to get inspired after hitting a creative rut.

Take a break

While it might seem counter-productive, taking a break when stuck in a creative rut can be one of the best solutions to the problem. Sometimes, all you need is to walk away from the situation instead of banging your head against the wall trying to force some creativity to come out. Trust me, that never works. Instead, take a break, step outside, and let your mind wander as you recharge your creative battery.

Find time for your hobbies

Contrary to what many of us are raised to believe, our life should not revolve around our work. If you consider yourself a creative individual, you likely have hobbies that fuel your creative energy. Whether it’s painting, writing, or any other creative outlet, doing things outside your work responsibilities is essential to getting back in your groove. If you’re stuck in a creative rut, take some time for your hobbies. You’ll be amazed how quickly you can jump back into feeling like your creative self.

Connect with a friend

Sometimes, the only thing our busy brains need to get us out of an unproductive and self-destructive cycle is to get some outside and unbiased feedback. Connecting with a friend is a great way to get out of a creative rut because they offer valuable feedback and unmatched insight. Hearing from someone else and their experiences can quickly bring you back to basics, allowing you to reprioritize your responsibilities and gain some of your creativity back.

Remember your ‘why’

Whenever I’ve hit a wall with my creativity and find it hard to work through my assignments, I try to remember my why. Thinking about my family, our goals, and our time together usually helps me get back in my groove. I do what I do for the three of us, so reminding myself of that helps me find the inspiration I need to work through tough times.

How do you find inspiration when stuck in a creative rut?