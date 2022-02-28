Resell These Five Unused Items Around Your Home for Major Profit

Spring is always a great opportunity for cleaning, decluttering, and organizing your home. During this time, we’re usually left with piles of unused items that no longer suit our lives. Instead of dumping or donating these bulky items, try selling them. You’ll make room in your home for things you do use and make some money at the same time.

If your home is full of unused items taking up valuable space and accumulating dirt, you might be sitting on piles of cash. Below are five unused items you should resell for profit.

Clothes and accessories

If you’ve recently cleaned out your closet, you probably have garbage bags full of clothes that no longer “sparked joy.” One of the easiest solutions to getting rid of these items is to give them away, either to friends and family or by donating them to your favorite thrift store. While this solution has a lot of benefits, money isn’t one of them.

If you’re hoping to get some cash out of your pile of unused clothes, try reselling. Apps like Poshmark, Mercari, and eBay make it easy to sell your unused clothes online. All you need is a smartphone, a printer, and some patience to start raking in the cash.

Electronics

Just like clothes, electronics have become somewhat of a trend that requires consumers to continuously upgrade to the latest and greatest technology. Whether it’s smartphones, computers, or TVs, many of us fall into the trap of buying the latest model, leaving our storage spaces full of unused and dirt-accumulating items. If this sounds like you, it’s time to give those pieces new life by reselling them.

There are plenty of families and individuals in your community looking for items just like the ones you’re not using. Why not get some money out of the transaction? Apps like OfferUp offer a free and easy way to list your items.

Furniture

During the pandemic, sales for furniture skyrocketed, and it’s no surprise why. We all spent more time in our homes than we ever had. Many of us quickly realized that investing in new and quality pieces would make the space more inviting and enjoyable for the entire family. While some families can purchase these items from a retail store, others are looking for gently used furniture at a better price.

It is a great opportunity to get rid of any bulky items and give them new life by selling them to a family in need.

Sports equipment

Among many other things, the pandemic impacted the way we work out. While gyms are open now, a lot of individuals now prefer to work out from the comfort of their homes. This means that the need for used sports equipment is also high. If you have a set of dumbbells, an elliptical, or workout gear that you no longer use, consider selling them. The resell market is hot right now. Take advantage of it and get top dollar for your unused items.

Cars

No used items are in higher demand than used cars. Unlike an unused sweater or phone, most of us don’t have a car or two just sitting in our garage. However, if you happen to be holding on to a spare car that you’re hesitant to sell or get rid of, this is your sign to let it go. The used car market has never been in higher demand, which makes it a great opportunity to make a high profit on something you’re not using.

What unused items will you be profiting from this Spring?