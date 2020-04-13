Start a Side Hustle by Selling Your Unused Clothes Online

It’s no secret that we’re living through trying times. Whether you currently lost your job or are simply looking for ways to make extra money to contribute to your emergency fund, there are easy ways to do so from the comfort of your home. Reselling your no longer used items is one of the easiest ways to start making extra income.

One of the greatest benefits of starting a reselling side hustle is that the barrier to entry is almost non-existent. All you need is a smartphone, clothes, and a few extra hours a month to make it happen.

You don’t have to be a fashionista or entrepreneur to make extra money selling your unused items. Below are some of my top tips for starting a reselling side hustle.

Pick a platform

There are many options when it comes to reselling platforms. eBay, Depop, Mercari, and Poshmark are some of the biggest and most recognized online marketplaces. While there is no limit to how many platforms you can sell on, I would highly recommend starting with one to lower the overwhelm. I’m a huge fan of Poshmark. They make the entire process simple and foolproof.

Clean out your closet

While most fulltime resellers invest in inventory to resell, there’s no need to do that when you’re starting. An easy (and free) way to get started is to go through your belonging and start by listing items you no longer love. Remember that shoppers are looking for items that you might be trying to get rid of. It’s a win-win situation.

Take good pictures

Most current smartphones have amazing cameras, so take advantage of it. Taking clear and flattering photos can boost your chances of selling the item. I highly recommend taking pictures against a white background to help the item stand out. If you want to go the extra mile, you can edit your photos with free apps like Snapseed or Lightroom.

Use descriptive words

Ensuring buyers find your items is a critical part of the reselling process. Every platform has a designated area that allows you to describe the item you’re selling. In this space, make sure to include important features, like condition, style, and color. The more words you use, the more likely your item is to be found online. If you’re selling a blazer, make sure to include keywords like professional, office, workwear, etc.

Communicate

Communication is key when it comes to reselling. If a potential buyer has a question about the condition, fit, or price negotiations, a response goes a long way. Take a minute to respond to each question. Even the shortest response can lead to a quick sale. Also, share what you do with your following. You never know who’s looking for that unique item you’re selling.