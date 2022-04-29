Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and while you might be anxiously awaiting your special gifts from friends and family, you should consider how you can celebrate yourself on your big day. No one juggles as many responsibilities as a hardworking mom on a mission, and there’s no better way to applaud yourself for a year of thrill and triumphs than with some self-care activities.

As a busy mom, you deserve to treat yourself on this special day. Below are five self-care ideas to celebrate yourself on Mother’s Day.

Sleep in

Sleeping in is underrated, especially for us busy moms who are always on the go. This Mother’s Day, give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. Grab a sleep mask, a pair of earplugs, and your favorite blanket for a long, relaxed, and well-deserved night’s rest. Don’t forget to turn off alarms and set your phone to ‘Do Not Disturb’.

Guilty pleasure, minus the guilt

We all have guilty pleasures. Whether you enjoy binge-watching your favorite show on Netflix, indulging in a bag of your favorite treats, or letting loose on a night out with friends, you deserve it. Enjoy your favorite guilty pleasure without the guilt.

Splurge on something special

Being a mom is all about sacrifices. We do it all day, every day. Whether we sacrifice our careers to stay home with kids, give up our personal lives to be present for our family, or miss out on fun activities due to parent responsibilities, we forgo a lot. Celebrate yourself and all that you’ve done by splurging on something you would otherwise never purchase. You’ve earned it.

Celebrate at the spa

Sometimes, we have to change our setting to get in the mood, and there’s no better setting than the relaxing ambiance of a spa. If you’re looking to destress and recharge this Mother’s Day, treat yourself to a day at your favorite spa. Whether you choose to make it a girl’s day with your favorite moms or opt for a solo experience, it’s sure to leave you rejuvenated and ready for another year.

Prioritize your pastime

Making time for our hobbies and passions is critical as busy moms. Unfortunately, these pastimes are usually the first to go when scheduling our busy lives. Make time for the things you enjoy and reconnect with your hobbies. Whether it’s painting a canvas, reading a book from cover to cover, or gardening in your backyard, prioritizing your pastime is a great way to celebrate yourself on Mother’s Day. No expensive gift required.

How will you celebrate yourself this Mother’s Day?