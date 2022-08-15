As creatures of habits, we (humans) rely on routines to help us move from task to task without much thought or consideration. These habits can either hold us back or propel us toward success. Establishing healthy morning habits ensures you save time and energy while maximizing your focus and mood for a productive day.

How you spend the first few hours of the day can impact its outcome. Below are five simple morning habits that will set you up for success.

Wake up early

We all have the same number of hours in a day, so maximizing them is essential to achieving our bold goals and long to-do lists. If you constantly find yourself playing catch up and failing to get things done, consider switching up your schedule. Early risers benefit from quiet and productive mornings before the distractions of the day. You’d be surprised how much you can accomplish by waking up even two hours before your regular wake time.

Move your body

Working out is essential to our health and productivity, especially when we work out first thing in the morning. Whether you choose to work out from the comfort of your home or the convenience of a gym, making time for a morning workout can help boost your mood, energy, and focus for a positive and productive day.

Clear your mind

If you’re like me, then you probably have countless thoughts and reminders running through your mind at any given moment. While it might not seem important to clear your mind before the start of a busy day, doing so can help preserve your energy, ensuring you have the drive to get through the day. Grab a piece of paper and dump all your thoughts and to-dos on it. You’ll immediately feel free and liberated from your heavy load.

Eat a balanced breakfast

The most important meal of the day is often one of the most overlooked due to our busy schedules. It can be tempting to run out of the house or begin your work-from-home day without a bite to eat, but remember that your body needs fuel, too. Eating a healthy breakfast can give you the energy and focus you need to tackle your long to-do list.

Avoid social media

Social media is ingrained in our lives. It’s where we communicate, express ourselves, and stay connected to the outside world. Although social media may seem like a critical part of starting our day, scrolling through the apps negatively impacts our mood and productivity. If possible, avoid social media until after lunchtime. This way, you spend your most productive time doing things that will help you reach your goals.