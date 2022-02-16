Five Ways to Stay Motivated to Workout

New Year’s came and went, and with it so did resolutions that are probably on the rocks and in danger of being forgotten about until next January. Somehow, health and workout routines always end up on the top of that list. Unfortunately, the problem isn’t a lack of aspiration to get started, the problem is the lack of motivation to keep going.

Sometimes, the last thing you want to do is get out of bed and move your body. Below are five ways to stay motivated to work out.

Make it fun

A workout routine doesn’t have to take a one-size-fits-all approach. Just because your local gym is full on weekday mornings doesn’t mean that’s the route you should take for your workout routine. Try a variety of workouts, classes, and outdoor activities to better understand which one best suits you.

Get an accountability partner

Sometimes, it’s not enough to tell ourselves what our new healthy habits are. Many of us require deadlines, liability, and the idea that someone else is depending on us to do something. If you’re struggling to stay motivated to work out, an accountability partner can help you stay focused and on track to meet your health goals.

Reward yourself

One of the best ways to stay motivated to work out (or to reach any goal) is to reward yourself when you’ve reached a significant milestone. If you’ve worked out for a week straight for the first time, treat yourself to a coffee. Depending on the achievement, your rewards can be as big or small as you need them to be.

Think about the benefits

When working towards a goal, it’s always more impactful to think about the benefits of doing it versus the risk of not doing it. Let me explain… when it comes to working out, keeping the benefits top of mind, for example, better mood, productivity, and metabolism would be a lot more effective than thinking of the downsides of not working out, including health risks and consistent weight gain.

Treat yourself to chic activewear

Sometimes, a good outfit can have the power to boost our mood and keep us motivated. This can ring true to working out as well. If you’re overdue for some new activewear, consider treating yourself to a new outfit or two to keep your spirits up and keep you motivated to keep going.