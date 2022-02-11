Creating new habits and reaching your goals isn’t as easy as people make it seem. It takes sacrifice, hard work, and a lot of dedication to realize your objective. Lucky for you, there are ways to keep your eyes on the prize and help you accomplish what you set your mind to.

Compensating yourself for reaching your goals is a great way to stay motivated and accountable. Below are 10 creative ways to reward yourself for achieving your goals.

Enjoy a manicure or pedicure

If you don’t already get regular manicures or pedicures, they make great rewards for reaching your goals. You get pampered, you get to relax, and your hands and feet will look great afterward.

Take a day off work

I can’t think of a better reward for hard work and dedication than a day off. Sure, you might not be able to do this after every small win, but who says you can’t do this once a month or every time you reach a meaningful milestone.

Buy something for your home

Whether you’re a plant person or a book person, buying something for your home is a great way to buy something that brings you joy without feeling guilty about the purchase. This also makes for a great reward because every time you see it, you’ll be reminded of the Rockstar that you are.

Treat yourself to a cup of coffee

If you already purchase a cup of joe every morning, then it probably wouldn’t be as meaningful of a reward as it would be to me, who rarely buys coffee at a coffee shop. This is a great small treat for those smaller wins that should still be celebrated.

Buy new workout equipment

If you’re celebrating a milestone that is health or workout-related, treating yourself to new workout equipment is a great reward. Not only will you celebrate your win, but you’ll keep yourself motivated to keep going and continue crushing more goals.

Invest in quality food containers

Like the reward mentioned above, this reward is a great option if the goal you’re celebrating is one centered around health and wellness. Not only will it be a great reward, but it’ll make for a great accountability hack, too.

Purchase an app that supports your wellbeing

With so many apps offered for free, it’s hard to convince ourselves to pay for some of the options out there. If there’s an app you’ve had your eyes on but aren’t quite ready to pull the trigger, keep it as an option for a reward. Once you meet your goal, you can treat yourself to purchasing that app and taking advantage of its features.

Buy new headphones

We all deserve a quality pair of headphones, but not all of us are willing to fork up the cash to enjoy their fancy features. If you’re in the market for a new pair, add them to your list of rewards. This is a great option for reaching the big goal or building that new habit.

Get a massage

If you prefer experiences over material possessions, then a massage might be a better reward to keep you motivated to reach your goal. Just think about how relaxing that 60-minute massage would be!

Splurge on a babysitter for a night out

As a busy mom, sometimes all I want is for someone to take all my responsibilities and give me the green light to go out for the night. While a babysitter won’t necessarily take all my responsibilities, they’ll take one of your biggest ones – your kid! Use this time to relax and celebrate yourself for your win, and to start planning how you’re going to tackle your next goal.