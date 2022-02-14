When I think of freelancing, I think of an “in-between” title that lies somewhere between entrepreneur and side hustler. It offers the opportunity to make extra money, work with your skills, and get a taste of what it’s like to be your own boss.

If you’ve been considering becoming a freelancer but aren’t sure if it’s the right choice for you, check out the following list. Below are the top benefits of working as a freelancer.

Diversify your income

One of the top benefits of working as a freelancer is, of course, the extra pay. Depending on your profession, it can be hard to break the glass pay ceiling. Freelancing allows you to do what you’re already good at and get extra compensation for it. What would you do with an extra $300, $500, or $1000 every month?

Experiment with your craft

Freelancing is a great way to experiment with your craft if your regular 9 to 5 doesn’t allow you to. If you’re looking for new ways to be creative, but don’t want to compromise your job, try taking on a freelance gig. Oftentimes, the person or company you freelance for is looking for your unique vision and voice, the perfect opportunity for you to let your imagination run wild.

Choose your clients and projects

Look at freelancing like you would an entrepreneur. As an entrepreneur, you can pick your industry, projects, and even clients. Same with freelancing. There’s nothing wrong with signing up for a few projects, taking them out for a spin, and then deciding whether you want to continue working on them or not. When you’re a freelancer, you’re the boss.

Create your own schedule

Freedom and flexibility are the benefits that usually sells most people when it comes to becoming a freelancer. If you work a 9 to 5 but still have plenty of creative energy to burn through at night, it might be a great productivity window to complete some freelance work. If you’re a busy mom like me, then you’re probably waiting until the early weekend mornings to do the job. The point is, there’s no right or wrong way of doing it. After all, you’re the boss.

Work from anywhere

During the pandemic, the idea of a laptop lifestyle skyrocketed in popularity. After getting a taste of what a work-from-home lifestyle could offer, many professionals are looking for opportunities that allow them to work from wherever their laptop is. As a freelancer, you can have that. It doesn’t matter where you work from. It only matters that your work gets done.