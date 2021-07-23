Weekend Side Hustle – Make the Time to Make Money

When I launched my business over three years ago with zero experience and absolutely no idea how to make money, I often beat myself up about not starting a side hustle before I quit my full-time job. Of course, I had every reason (or excuse) in the book as to why I couldn’t have done it: I’m too busy, I’m too tired, I just don’t have the time.

At the end of the day, we all have the same number of hours to do with as we please. 24 hours in a day to sit around and make excuses or 24 hours to show up and do the work. We all have a lot of things going on in our day, choosing what to do with the small amount of extra time is what will set you apart from the rest. Below are my four tips to make time for your weekend side hustle.

Wake up earlier

You might have read before that I’m a huge advocate for the 4 a.m. wake-up time. There’s something magical about waking up before everyone else. It almost feels like getting a head start on your day. If your day job is the usual weekday 9 to 5 schedule, weekends are the perfect time to squeeze in some work for your side hustle. Even three hours per week can make you hundreds of extra dollars per month. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a sweet deal to me.

Respect your time block

Time blocking is a great way to reserve your time and focus on the task at hand. By time blocking time for your side hustle, you’re creating boundaries that’ll motivate you to show up for your assignment. Whether you’re working on launching your website, completing a freelance gig, or listing items on a reselling platform, set time aside to make your side hustle work.

Say no more often

Time blocking and creating boundaries is essential to your side hustle’s success because they help keep your eyes on the prize. When you block out the time on your calendar, it reminds you not to overbook yourself. This makes it a lot easier to say no to all those other things that might not be as much of a priority. Not interested in attending brunch with your coworkers? Tell them you have plans. Important plans.

Ask for help

I believe one of the keys to success is asking for help when you need it. As a mom, I know that I wouldn’t be able to balance all my assignments without the help and support of my amazing husband, who is happy to step up to the plate when I have other assignments with tight deadlines. Whether you lean on your family, friends, or contracted help, don’t be afraid to ask for it. We all do.