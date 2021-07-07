How to Find the Time and Energy for Your Side Hustle

For years, I’ve advocated for the idea of the side hustle. The side hustle, unlike entrepreneurship, is a job you take on in addition to your primary income. This venue is a great way for working individuals to make extra money by leveraging their skills. A side hustle also allows working professionals to try their hand at the idea of entrepreneurship without fully committing to a business.

While the idea of a side hustle sounds amazing, it’s not for everyone. It can be time-consuming, draining, and sometimes, not worth it for some. However, if a side hustle sounds like something you’re interested in, below are my top three tips to find the time and energy for your side hustle.

Get organized

Whether you’re working a 9 to 5, a side hustle, or, in this case, both, organization is key to successfully balancing your work. No, I don’t just mean organizing the stack of papers on your desk (although you should probably do that, too), by organization I mean organizing your time, tasks, and priorities to ensure you tackle all your responsibilities in a reasonable time.

Take some time to map out your assignments, thoughts, and ideas. It might seem overwhelming at first, but trust me, you’ll be glad you did it.

Schedule time

Like I mentioned above, organizing your time and tasks is essential to successfully side hustling. If you want to succeed at your job and your side hustle, you have to be able to organize your schedule in a way that gives you time for both. If the only time you have to work on your side hustle is weekends, then you have to find the time Saturdays and Sundays to get those tasks done.

If you’re unsure of where to start, I highly recommend time blocking. It’s an easy and free way to organize your time and keep yourself accountable and on task.

Get up early

As a creative writer, I have some of the best ideas early in the morning. By early I mean 4 a.m. sometimes. While this might seem unrealistic for some, I believe there’s magic in waking up early. You have an advantage waking up before anyone else. You can’t complain about not having enough time if you’ve never woken up early.