Three Tips to Create a Consistent Workout Routine

For years, I’ve tried what feels like everything to exercise daily. A consistent workout routine can help you reduce stress, boost your mood, and release endorphins to perform at your best every day. However, getting your daily exercise takes a lot more than a gym membership and a pair of running shoes.

If you’re guilty of paying for a gym membership and never actually working out, you’re not alone. Below are three tips I’ve used to create a consistent workout routine.

Set out your clothes in advance

Oftentimes, the things that hold us back from creating daily routines are small reminders. If you’re trying to build a consistent workout schedule, try laying out your workout clothes and any other necessary accessories that day before. It might seem overboard if you think this small task won’t make a difference, but you’d be surprised how effective these tiny nuggets of inspiration can be to help you take the first step toward creating a workout routine.

Place these items right next to the side of the bed, so they’re one of the first things you see when you wake up. It will help build momentum and motivate you to get up and get to work (working out, that is).

Assign an accountability partner

If you struggle with completing assignments, going through with a task, or showing up to things you’re not excited about, you should consider having an accountability partner. An accountability partner can be anyone, from a friend to a partner, a co-worker, or a mentor. This individual will help keep you on track toward meeting your goal.

If what you need to follow through with your daily workout is a text message reminding you to go to the gym, your accountability partner can help you get there.

Schedule limited classes

Have you ever signed up for a free online class, downloaded a free audiobook, or agreed to show up to a free event but never actually followed through with any of them? I’m guilty of this and have found that whenever I sign up for group workout classes that I pay for individually, I’m 99 percent more likely to show up.

Between accountability, responsibility, and financial commitment, these workout classes can help you create that consistent workout routine.