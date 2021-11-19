It’s hard to believe the holidays are just around the corner. It seems like just yesterday I was scrambling through the toy shelves at department stores looking for yet another toy to give the many children in my family. As I make a list for this year’s holiday gifts, I’m taking a new approach to the type of gifts I’ll be wrapping this giving season – fewer toys, more experiences.

If you’re looking for fun and creative gift ideas to give the kids that seem to have it all, experiential gifts are the way to go. Below are five experience gifts that beat toys this holiday season.

A book or magazine subscription

If you have a little reader in your family, a book or magazine subscription would make an amazing gift. Not only would you be giving a gift now, but the child will continue to receive an item in the mail regularly for as long as you pay the subscription. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Lessons that inspire their passion

Do you have a mini musician, amateur swimmer, or young artist in your family looking to improve their skills? Lessons in their area of passion make great gifts because they’re skills they’ll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Tickets to a local zoo or museum

Some of my favorite memories growing up are trips to local attractions. Tickets or annual memberships to a local zoo or museum are great. It gives the child the opportunity to get out and explore while learning about many interesting things.

Tickets to a movie or theatre production

If the child in your family is more of a theatre geek, consider gifting them tickets to a movie or theatre production. Make this gift extra special by scheduling a date with the special kid in your life. Make dinner reservations, take them out for dessert, and end the night with a little bit of drama.

Their first pet

OK, this idea isn’t for everyone, but with enough coordination, and approval from all the necessary parties, a pet would make an amazing gift. After all, there is no greater gift than the gift of friendship. This is a great opportunity to get creative. If a dog or cat isn’t an option, consider alternatives like a turtle, hamster, or pet fish.