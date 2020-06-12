Why Having Self-Compassion is More Important Than Ever

For many of us, coming to terms with everything currently going on in the world doesn’t come easy. We’re scared for our health, safety, and future. It seems like we just can’t catch a break from so much injustice and uncertainty.

With so much information and updates being constantly shared on the news, it’s no surprise that many of us have reached a level of compassion fatigue. You know, like when you’ve heard so much bad news that you almost don’t know how to react anymore. Compassion fatigue is real, and the only way to deal with it is to improve your self-compassion.

As a mom who deals with mom guilt, having self-compassion didn’t always come easy. I’m always my toughest critic and worst enemy. I never seem to give myself enough credit, and I can often find imperfections on my work and actions.

As we all try to navigate this new normal filled with constant changes and growing uncertainties, it’s more important than ever that we become more self-compassionate. We owe it to ourselves to give love, care and respect ourselves amidst adversity.

Treat yourself like you would like to be treated

Too often, we want others to show the love we’re not willing to show ourselves. We want others to celebrate our wins, mourn our losses, and give grace when needed. Unfortunately, we rarely show those acts of kindness to ourselves. If you want others to treat you with respect, make sure you’re doing it for yourself first.

Survive struggles and setbacks

Bouncing back after a loss can be a difficult task. It takes vulnerability, accountability, and of course, self-compassion. We’re more likely to be able to rebound from mistakes and failures if we possess the self-compassion to understand that we have what it takes to get up and try again. In today’s difficult challenges, having self-compassion can be the difference between success and suffering.

Build a bond with your brain

Due to the coronavirus quarantine, we’ve spent a lot of time indoors, away from people, and a lot of the time, in our heads. Because of this, it’s more important than ever to speak to yourself with kindness and respect. You’re less likely to bring yourself down with negative thoughts and comments if you practice self-compassion.

As world events continue to impact the lives of millions, it’s important to consider how we can positively impact our own. Be kind, be aware, be self-compassionate.