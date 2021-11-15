Prepare Your Home for Overnight Guests with this Checklist

I have a confession to make. I hate hosting. The immense pressure of accommodating guests who may or may not be pleased with your hospitality sends me into a panic. While I don’t like hosting, I often find myself doing it, especially during the holidays when everyone’s in town, your aunt needs a place to stay, and your generosity kicks into full gear.

Whether you love being a host or were simply left with no choice but to offer a place to stay, prepping your home for guests can save you a lot of headache when your guests arrive. Below are six checklist items to complete to prepare your home for overnight guests this holiday season.

Tidy up and declutter

In case you needed a reason to declutter your home, this is one of the first things you should check off your to-do list before your guest arrives. Not only do you create a welcoming ambiance, but you also set the standard to how tidy things should be kept during their stay. A win-win!

Extra pillows and bedding

I’m not a big fan of hoarding pillows and bedding, especially because I rarely host and dislike having unnecessary items laying around my house. However, keeping a few extra pillows and bedding handy is essential to ensuring your guest is comfortable and has a good night’s sleep.

Essential toiletries

While you might expect your guest to travel with their own set of toiletries, you never know what they’ll need. Stock up on items like shampoo, toothpaste, and extra toothbrush in case of emergencies. If your guest doesn’t end up needing the items, don’t worry, their expiration dates will likely last through the next holiday season.

Towels and washcloths

Like with pillows and bedding, keeping towels and washcloths handy for your guests is a great way to provide great hospitality. Have a designated area for all these items and make sure they know where they can reach for a new set when needed.

Have the wi-fi password available

One of the first questions guests ask when they arrive is what the wi-fi password is. At this point, it’s probably ingrained in your memory. However, if your password is difficult to understand or remember, write it down and leave it handy for your guests. If you want to take it a step further, type and print the password and leave it on the guest room nightstand.

Make room in your schedule

No matter how much your guest insists they won’t need you during their stay, you’ll likely end up spending a lot of time hosting, driving, and keeping company. Make sure to carve ample time in your schedule. Whether this means asking for time off work, canceling your workout class, or shifting things around, it’s better to be safe than sorry.