We’ve never been so obsessed with getting things done than we are now. We’re constantly looking for new ways to get things done faster, smarter, and more efficiently than we’ve done it in the past. While many factors can impact your productivity, your work environment is probably the most critical.

Whether you work from home or a corporate office, there are a few things you can do to ensure your workspace is an efficient one. Below are five simple tricks to creating a productive work environment.

Eliminate distractions

Distractions can vary by individual, so it’s up to you to determine what your main distractions are and how you can eliminate them. Some of the most common are smartphones, notifications, and loud noises. Try keeping your phone at a distance from your workspace to avoid scrolling through social media. If notifications are constantly taking your attention, see if you can turn off your notifications during work hours. If noise is keeping you from focusing on your work, invest in some quality noise-canceling headphones.

Redesign the space

Refreshing your workspace doesn’t have to mean a complete makeover. A simple rearrangement of your office furniture can be more than enough when it comes to creating a productive work environment. Consider facing your desk in a new direction. You never know what kind of impact a different view can have on your focus and productivity.

Make a productivity playlist

I don’t know about you, but I produce my best work when I have some cool tunes playing in the background. Whether I’m listening to classical music while I write, or pop music while I photograph inventory, I can always count on music to help me overcome resistance. I have a playlist for every mood. Consider creating one on a platform like Spotify.

Organize often

An organized workspace is an organized workday. It’s nearly impossible to create your best work if your space looks like a tornado went through it. Make it a habit to tidy your workspace at the end of each day. This way, every workday will begin with a clean and organized space, creating the perfect environment to be focused and productive.

Magnify your motivation

While maintaining a professional-looking workspace is important, it’s also essential to personalize your zone. Whether your greatest motivation is your family, your community, or your finance goals, keeping visual reminders of your ‘why’ can be instrumental in keeping you motivated and productive. Find creative ways to show off your biggest inspiration by framing a picture or creating a vision board.