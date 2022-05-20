These Five Updates Will Give Your Front Porch a Major Refresh

It’s hard to believe that summer is right around the corner. Along with the warmer days come the many get-togethers, family cookouts, and weekends by the pool. That means a lot more visitors coming through your front door. A front porch is a home’s first impression. It’s one of the first things guests see when they approach the house and one of the easiest areas of the home to transform with minimal effort.

You don’t have to go into your savings to give your home a facelift. Below are five updates that will give your front porch a beneficial refresh.

Paint the porch

Or, if painting the entire porch seems like a big undertaking, start by painting the door. Choose an accent color that would complement the color of your home. A fresh coat of paint will make the old door look and feel like a new addition. Check out this Pinterest board full of fun ideas.

Add door décor

I love a good front door wreath. Who knew one item could add so much personality and texture to a typically dull space? If you thought wreaths were only for the holidays, think again. There are thousands of door décor options you can use all year long. Browse through these Amazon finds for some unique options.

Personalize with plants

Plants are a great way to add life to a dull space, no green thumb required. If you’re as forgetful as I am and fail to keep up with maintenance on hard-to-care plants, stick to some hard-to-kill options. Aloe vera and succulents thrive on neglect because they need little water. They also make great front door décor because they require a healthy amount of sunlight. Find more low-maintenance houseplants here.

Dreamy doormat

A doormat is a great investment piece for your front door because it’s pretty and practical. A quality doormat helps dust off excess dirt and absorb moisture, helping keep your home clean and germ-free after a busy day. They also come in a wide array of shapes, sizes, and messages. Whether you want to welcome guests or show off your love for dogs, there is a doormat for everyone.

Lively lighting

Help your home stand out in the dark with some upgraded light fixtures. Whether you want to keep it simple with some wall lanterns or want to live luxuriously with a front porch chandelier, the right lighting can help you liven up the place. The best part? Wall lanterns start as low as $20, making them one of the most affordable options for your front porch upgrades.