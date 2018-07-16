Health Trends That Are Not Healthy

It seems like every week there is a new health trend. One week it’s a soup diet, the next it’s a 12 day juice cleanse. But some of these trends and challenges are anything but healthy for the body, and some can do more harm than good.

Here are a few health trends that are not so healthy, according to Livestrong.

The Juice Cleanse

Ever heard that a juice cleanse is a great way to rid the body of toxins? Well, turns out juice cleanses might do more than that. When you attempt to cleanse the body of toxins you end up washing your body clean of all the good stuff as well. Our bodies naturally eliminate toxins through our kidneys and GI tract, and our gut naturally has good bacteria that helps fight off bad bacteria. When you try to eliminate everything, you end up ridding the body of the good stuff as well causing side effects like gas, bloating and diarrhea.

Raw Water

Just don’t do it. Raw, unfiltered water is not healthy to drink because you put your body at risk of developing serious bacterial infections from unhealthy bacteria living in unfiltered water. Some raw water lovers say it’s amazing and they have never felt better, but when it comes to your body, drinking purified water is the safest way to go.

Cutting all Carbs

When it comes to loosing weight, most people decide to cut carbs out of their diet. But not all carbohydrates are bad for the body, and in reality we need them for proper brain function. Healthy carbs like fiber-rich flaxseed, oatmeal or beans are all necessary for your brain to work at optimum capacity and your body to function properly. Those who cut carbs all together might feel lightheaded or fuzzy. That’s because your brain needs the carbs to turn into energy.

Gluten Free When You Don’t Have Celiac Disease

Like those who are lactose intolerant, going gluten free when you have celiac disease is a must. Your body is unable to process and break down gluten, so going gluten free makes sense. But for those who’s body can break down gluten, dietitians say there is no reason to eliminate gluten from your diet. When you eliminate gluten you prevent the body from getting nutrients that help with maintaining a healthy gut and strong immune system.