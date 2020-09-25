This Fitness App Helps Me Consistently Work Out During Quarantine

COVID-19 brought a lot of changes to my household. My daughter had to homeschool, my husband couldn’t return to the office, and the gym that greeted us every morning closed for months. To say life was turned upside down is an understatement. My routines were thrown out the window and I had to figure out a way to create new ones.

Today, more than six months after quarantine first started, many gyms across the country have returned, but we haven’t. A few months ago, my husband and I decided to freeze our gym membership for six months. This allowed us to pay only $5 per month while we debated whether we felt safe enough to go back to the gym. While working out at the gym comes with many benefits, neither one of us feels safe, so we recently opted to cancel our membership altogether.

Although a canceled gym membership leaves us without access to a gym full of machines and trainers, it doesn’t leave us without access to some of the best workout apps for those looking to live a healthy lifestyle. Apps like the Peloton App.

Peloton is an exercise and media company most recognized for its cycling bike. Since its launch in 2012, Peloton has grown to offer live and on-demand workout classes both on and off a bike. Although I’m not much of a cycling or intense cardio kind of girl, I do enjoy challenging workouts that push me to be a better version of myself. Peloton does just that.

For only $12.99 a month, I have access to thousands on live and on-demand workouts that I can stream from my phone, laptop, or smart TV. Talk about accessibility. When I first learned about the app at the beginning of quarantine, I took it upon myself to dust off my yoga mat, grab a water bottle, and get to work.

I immediately became obsessed with their yoga classes, which create the environment to make you feel like you’re in the room with the instructor. When I’m feeling like I need the extra push, I opt for a strength class, which usually leaves me sweating and ready to start my day.

Aside from the energizing instructors and stimulating workouts, I love how simple and motivating the app features are. It’s easy to bookmark your favorite workouts so you can do them again and again. You can also keep track of how many classes you’ve completed, earn badges for milestones, and join live classes for even more fun.

If you’re feeling unmotivated, lazy, or in desperate need of a good workout, I would highly recommend you try the Peloton App. New users can try it FREE for 30 days. This means you have no excuses to not work out. Trust me, there’s nothing easier, more accessible, or inspiring as a 10, 30, or 60-minute workout on the Peloton app.