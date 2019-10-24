We all know exercise is an important part of our well-being. Daily workouts have a positive effect on our energy, mood, and productivity. As critical as exercise is, it’s one of the first things to go when dealing with a busy schedule.

If you’re lacking time, resources, or energy to hit the gym for an hour workout session, don’t worry. There are alternative methods to get your daily dose of exercise without leaving the comfort of your home.

If you struggle to make time to go to the gym to get your daily workout in, I have a solution for you. Below is a list of small equipment for quick and effective home workouts.

Resistance band

If you’re looking for a single piece of equipment that takes almost no space to store, you need resistance bands. Resistance bands are made of durable rubber and will take any workout to the next level. They’re perfect for Pilates and CrossFit routines.

Bosu ball

Exercise balls are a must-have in any gym setting, but nothing beats the efficiency of the Bosu ball. The Bosu ball is a hemisphere attached to a rigid platform. It’s used for balance and strength training.

Yoga mat

You don’t have to practice yoga to get good use out of a yoga mat. A yoga or exercise mat can provide a soft and stable platform for you to perform even the toughest at-home workout. Depending on their thickness, a mat can help protect your knees, elbows, and tailbone during workouts.

Light dumbbells

You don’t have to do weight training to get tone and sexy arms. If you’re looking for strength without the bulk, light dumbbells are must-haves in your home. They’re easy to store and easy to use.

Jump rope

Nothing gets your heart racing as fast as a quick session with the jump rope. Jump roping is a great option if you’re looking to get some cardio in. If you’re looking to go the extra mile, try a weighted jump rope.