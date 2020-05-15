It seemed like I was just getting used to my early morning workout routines at my local gym when the Coronavirus changed everything. Gyms closed, quarantine guidelines went into effect, and my energy took a hit. As much as I wanted to continue my workout routine, not having a gym to check-in to was tough.

Although it was hard, I eventually pushed myself enough to continue my early morning workout routine and I’m so glad I did. Not only is my body grateful for it, but my mind is too. If you’re struggling to make the best out of the current situations, incorporating a morning workout at home can help you shift your mindset.

There are countless benefits to moving your body and exercising daily. Below are four reasons why you need a morning workout routine more than ever.

Boost your mood and motivation

I’m not going to lie, this pandemic negatively affected my mood, motivation, and mindfulness. I went from being a work from home entrepreneur to juggling homeschooling, 24/7 entertainment, and sharing my home office with my husband. While there are many things you can’t control, like school closures, you can control how you take care of yourself.

Working out has been proven to help boost mood and energy throughout the day. So, instead of sleeping in, make the best of your day and kick it off with a morning workout.

Fuel your focus

Because I’m no longer home alone while I work, maintaining my focus was one of the hardest things about quarantine. I still had work to do, but I didn’t have the focus to do it. Fortunately, a short morning workout can drastically improve my focus throughout the day. Today, I’m more focused, alert, and ready to balance all my responsibilities that come with being a working mom during the pandemic.

Create consistency

There’s a great power that comes with routines, consistency, and habits. Although we can’t do the things we were used to, we can still take our power back and create new routines. Starting your day with a morning workout can help start a chain reaction for a successful day. You feel more productive, energized, and focused. Eventually, this routine can become a habit that has the power to change your life.

Develop discipline

Discipline is key to succeeding in difficult times. As we navigate this new normal, discipline can help us maintain a sense of normality as we try to continue with our daily lives. A morning workout can help you kickstart that discipline by pushing you to show up for yourself daily. It won’t be easy, but it will pay off in the end.