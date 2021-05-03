10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas Mom Will Actually Love (And Use)

It’s officially May, and with Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be gifting your favorite mom. After a turbulent and uncertain year, moms deserve to know that their love, patience, and selfless acts do not go unnoticed.

If you’re looking for gift ideas for that special woman in your life, then look no further. Below are 10 Mother’s Day gift ideas mom will love and use.

Wireless headphones

Bluetooth headphones are game-changers, so if mom doesn’t already own a pair, this gift will likely change her life. At least, the way she does a lot of her day-to-day tasks. I love my wireless headphones because they allow me to listen to music or podcasts without having to be attached to my phone.

Google Home Speaker

Like Bluetooth headphones, there are many brands of Bluetooth smart speakers. I use the Google Home Mini and I absolutely love it. It helps me set alarms, learn about the traffic, and even change the temperature now that we also use a Google Thermostat.

Wireless charging Tray

If mom is still charging her phone the old-fashioned way, it’s time to upgrade her to a wireless charging tray. Most smartphones now have the capability of charging wirelessly, so wireless chargers are widely available.

Preserved roses

If your mom loves receiving flowers but hates throwing them out after only a few weeks, try preserved roses. Compared to regular roses, these roses can last up to three years, making a great centerpiece on the table or décor around the house.

Robotic vacuum cleaner

As a mom, I’m all about efficiency, and although all the chores (including sweeping and mopping) don’t just fall on my plate, I’m often looking for ways for my family to save time on chores. Robotic vacuums are a great investment if you’re looking to save time and energy on chores. Mom (and the rest of the family) will thank you.

Tile

If mom is constantly running late because she keeps losing her keys, the Tile Mate is the perfect gift for her. This tracking device is the perfect keychain for anyone constantly losing their keys.

Weighted blanket

Moms do a lot, so it’s only fair that they get a good night’s sleep to feel rested and refreshed the next day. A weighted blanket can help restless sleepers fall asleep and stay asleep longer.

Essential oil diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are a great way to set the mood with a variety of scents. Depending on your mood, there are essential oils to reduce stress, boost happiness, or promote wellness. Mom will love this unique gift.

Guilt-free gift card

Many moms deal with guilt when buying things for themselves. While gift cards may not seem like the most thoughtful gifts, they can be exactly what a mom is looking for this Mother’s Day. Gift a card to their favorite retailer and gift them the gift to shop guilt-free.

Hard drive

Moms take a lot of pictures. We also often think everything’s important and everything needs to be kept. If this sounds like your mom, gifting her a hard drive can allow her to keep things without the physical mess. Help her upload pictures, documents, or any other digital assets to her gift she’ll have for the rest of her life.