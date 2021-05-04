Three Things High School Grads Should Do Before Leaving for College

Graduating high school and leaving for college is one of the most exciting, yet terrifying times in your life. You are on the brink of a brand-new adventure, and it feels like the entire world is open to you. At the same time, you’re dealing with massive changes in every area of your life. This can make preparing for college hugely stressful. Here are some ideas to help make the transition to university easier.

Sharpen your skills

The first thing you should do before heading off to college is figure out what you still need to learn while you’re at home. College is a huge learning experience, but the more you know before you go, the better off you’ll be. Skills like cooking, getting stains out of carpet, and how to manage your time, are better learned before university.

Your parents can help you with these skills by teaching you recipes or showing you cleaning tricks. If you have trouble staying focused or managing time, ask your parents to hold you accountable for time-sensitive tasks. After practicing time management with their help, try getting tasks done without their help and see how you do. It can be hard to accomplish goals without outside motivation, so use your remaining time at home to your advantage, and learn how you best stay on task.

Spend time with loved ones

While you work on preparing for college, don’t forget to take the time to spend with friends and loved ones. Have friends over for game night, or get take out together. Watch your favorite shows with your favorite people. Visit your favorite places in your neighborhood together. You’ll be grateful for all the memories you made spending time with friends. Take the time to be with family as well.

Time with your family will only decrease as you get older, so cherish it while you can. Play with your younger siblings, even if their games seem silly or childish. You’ll be glad you did after you leave for school. Spend time with your parents as well. Talk to them about your dreams for the future, and ask them for advice. Try to do activities with the whole family. Suggest a family picnic, a hike, or a movie night. You’ll all be glad you took the time to be together as a family before things changed.

Get graduation announcements

The final thing you should do before heading off to college is get graduation announcements. Graduating high school is a huge accomplishment, and you should let your loved ones know that you’ve done it. Have your senior pictures taken by a photographer, or go out with friends and take photos of each other yourselves. Either way, you’re bound to have plenty of beautiful pictures to commemorate your senior year, and you can use the images for your grad announcements.

If you’re not sure where to get your announcements, try Basic Invite. All of their designs are completely customizable, so you can make sure your cards look perfect. Check out their personalized graduation invitation cards. You’re sure to find the perfect announcements for you!

Despite all the difficulties that come with going off to college, if you stay focused on your priorities, you’ll do just fine. Remember to send out grad announcements, spend time with friends and family, and practice life skills before you leave home. I hope you make the most of your time during graduation. Congratulations on your accomplishment!