How Money Dates Can Help You Manifest All Your Biggest Life Goals

Money dates have completely changed my relationship with money. I’ve gone from a scarcity mindset to one of abundance. It’s the perfect balance of celebrating where I am now and where I want to be in the future. I’ve learned a lot of things from money dates, but one of the biggest lessons is manifestation.

Below are five ways money dates can help you manifest all your biggest life goals.

Set goals

Setting goals can be scary, especially when they have to do with money. This was a big hurdle for me early on, but it has quickly become one of my favorite things about money dates. I love setting a goal with my husband, creating a game plan to achieve it, and watch our dreams become a reality. Things that were once only on a vision board are part of our life now.

Track your progress

Goals are met overnight, so tracking your progress is essential to ensure you stay on track. An easy way to keep track of your progress is using spreadsheets. I love Google Sheets because my husband and I can both collaborate on the document while on different devices. Seeing progress and growth is a great way to stay motivated, especially when working towards big goals.

Stay accountable

In life, I’ve found that accountability is key. We have to be able to take responsibility for our actions or lack thereof. If you were responsible for a specific task but failed to complete it, own up to it and decide what you’ll do to avoid that in the future. Whether it’s avoiding overspending, making a credit card payment, or meeting with a financial planner, every step of the process is essential to manifesting your life goals.

Maintain momentum

It can be easy to get discouraged when those big life goals are taking longer than you originally expected. To avoid this, it’s important to keep your why top of mind. Why are you doing what you’re doing and why do your specific goals matter? Celebrating the process and every milestone can help you maintain momentum.

The snowball method

One of my favorite learnings from finance expert Dave Ramsey is his snowball method. He frequently recommends paying off smaller debt to build momentum and confidence to tackle bigger expenses. As a big believer in mindset, I’ve adopted this system into my finances and have seen our financial goals come to life because of it.