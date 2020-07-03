Smart Money Moves to Set You Up for Success

Like many millennials, my relationship with money hasn’t always been easy. While I’m proud of how far I’ve come, nothing could have prepared me for the curveball the Coronavirus pandemic sent to all our finances.

Many people lost their jobs, savings, and financial securities due to the uncertainties and closures that came with the worldwide virus. Although it’s hard to think about money during these difficult times, it’s precisely why we have to prioritize our finances.

Times are tough, but so are we. Setting ourselves up for financial success is key to making sure we come out of these difficulties stronger than ever. Below are five smart money moves to set you up for financial success.

Clean your credit

While it might seem silly to focus on your credit score during these troubling times, there can be many benefits to doing so. If you were lucky enough to keep your job, then you’re probably finding that there are some areas where you’re saving money. After all, there’s less travel, leisure, and personal care to spend on.

This is a great time to look over your credit report and see where you can improve. If there are small balances you can tackle, do it. You never know when you’ll need to run your credit.

Drop your debt

Debt has been normalized for as long as I can remember. Unfortunately, debt is never good, so it’s time to drop the debt once and for all. Of course, depending on the amount of debt under your belt, it can rarely be paid off overnight, but there are baby steps you can take to a healthier financial future.

One of the easiest methods you can try is Dave Ramsey’s Snowball Method. To put it simply, this is when you pay off debt from smallest to biggest regardless of the interest rate. This helps build momentum to get you crushing your goals faster.

Start a savings

For many of us, living paycheck to paycheck is an unfortunate reality. While it’s inevitable for some, it’s a challenge many can overcome. We often spend every dollar we have to our name because we can. Saving isn’t a priority, which is unfortunate during these uncertain times.

Emergency savings can be the difference between paying your mortgage for six months after losing your job or foreclosing your house. A little can go a long way over time, and it’s never too late to start.

Prioritize and plan

Whether you want to pay off student loans or start saving for a new house, prioritizing and planning are key to success. Take the time to sit down and evaluate where you want to be in the next 6 to 12 months. You’ll be surprised how effective a plan can be to reach your financial goals.

Stop overspending

I know, this can be easier said than done, but it can be done. When was the last time you looked over your bank statements? Does your spending reflect your values? If you’re making unnecessary purchases at Target and Costco, it might be helpful to stay away from those stores until you build the discipline to lower your spending.

Even the smallest purchases add up over time, and they’re holding you back from financial success.