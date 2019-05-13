Three Tricks to Stop Spending Money on Things You Don’t Need

In today’s world of consumerism, it seems to be harder to save than ever before. We’re constantly bombarded with sales, new releases, and the latest and greatest items we “need” in our lives. This applies to everything from clothes, to home décor, gadgets, and so much more.

While marketers and retailers aren’t going anywhere, there are some tricks you can apply to your spending habits now in order to stop spending money on things you don’t need. Below are my top three recommendations for putting a hold on your over-spending.

Avoid temptation

Have you ever walked into Target for toothpaste and walked out with $200 worth of stuff but no toothpaste? Been there, done that. Avoiding temptation at all cost is the key to stop spending money on things you don’t need.

Next time you’re in need of something from your favorite store, see if there’s a way around it. Whether that means ordering online, going to the less favorite competitor, or sending your partner to run the errand for you.

Avoiding Target is instrumental to my saving habits, and I know it can work for you too.

Sleep on it

One of the biggest reasons for overspending or spending on things you don’t need is impulse shopping. Impulse shopping is simply the act of buying something without a previous plan to do so. Sound familiar? We’re all guilty of it, but we don’t have to be.

By sleeping on your impulse, you’ll wake up with a clearer mind and have more clarity about your decision. Most times, you’ll realize that the item isn’t actually a necessity. If you decide you do want to move forward with the purchase, make sure to make a specific list before heading out the door.

Set a 72-hour rule

So, you’ve made the purchase and now find yourself at home feeling guilty about your overspending. You’re not alone. Buyer’s remorse is completely common among consumers, and it happens more often than you might think.

If this sounds like you, try the 72-hour rule. The 72-hour rule means keeping the item for three days without using it. After 72-hours reevaluate your decision by either trying it on or simply deciding whether the item is even a fit in your life.

Make sure to keep your original receipt handy with every purchase in case you decide to return the item(s).