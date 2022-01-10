10 Morning Habits for a Productive Day

A successful life doesn’t happen by accident. It comes after consistent work that often started with a trail of habits. While any routine is essential to reaching peak productivity, I believe a morning routine has the power to set the tone for your day and give you the boost you need to make magic happen.

Creating a routine isn’t as difficult as it may seem. Below is a list of 10 morning habits that can lead to a productive and successful day.

Wake up early

Becoming a morning person isn’t for everybody, but if you’re serious about boosting your productivity and getting more done throughout the day, this is essential to getting there. While you might not be able to wake up at 4 a.m. after waking up at 8 a.m. every day, waking up 30 minutes earlier each day can help you eventually wake up early enough to tackle the day.

Meditate

It seems that once our busy days start, we rarely get any time for ourselves. A morning meditation soon after waking up is a great way to ground yourself before a hectic day. Even a quick 5-minute session can set you up for success.

Set an intention

Once you’re done meditation and spending time with yourself, try to set an intention for your day. Setting a daily intention can help guide you and keep you on track during busy times. When you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure of what to do next, keep your intention in mind.

Limit screen time

While limiting screen time is important throughout the day, it’s even more critical in the early morning. Try to resist checking your social media, email, or any other apps on your phone until later in the day. This will help keep you focused on creating morning habits that’ll boost your mood and productivity.

Make your bed

Taking the time soon after waking up to make your bed is one of the easiest ways to boost your productivity throughout the day. It’s a great way to begin crossing things off your list before you’ve even stepped a foot out of your room. It also creates a neater and more welcoming ambiance to come back to at the end of the day.

Work out

If you don’t already work out daily, consider finding an easy way to implement one into your life. Not only does it benefit your overall health, but it also has many benefits on your mood and productivity. Even a quick 15-minute at-home workout can do the trick.

Shower

If your morning workout didn’t wake you up, your shower sure can. I love a morning shower because, like meditating, it allows me to have some quiet alone time before kicking off my day. A great addition to your morning routine.

Get ready

“Getting ready” can have multiple interpretations. For me, this means taking the time to follow my skincare routine, but on some light makeup, and fix a quick hairstyle. For you, getting ready might mean a slick back ponytail for your hair and mascara and lip gloss for your face. One is not better than the other, but both have the power to help you feel your best and show up as your best self that day.

Eat a healthy breakfast

I don’t know about you, but checking so many things off my to-do list so early in the morning makes me hungry. While all the habits mentioned above are important to a productive day, there’s nothing like a hearty breakfast to give you’re the fuel to get things done. What’s on your breakfast menu?

Create a short to-do list

Although you’ve already checked so many things off your morning routine list, now, it’s time to create a short and simple list of the essential tasks you’d like to complete today. While you might be tempted to create a 100-item list, I urge you not to. It can lead to disappointment when you don’t check everything off. A short list ensures you stay on track and focus on the most important tasks of the day.