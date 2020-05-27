Five Places to Meditate When You Don’t Have Time

With everything going on in the world, it seems like mindfulness and meditation are more important than ever. We’re constantly being overwhelmed with information by the media, so it’s important to balance our thoughts and feelings with daily meditations.

To put it simply, to meditate is to reflect. To focus and be mindful of your thoughts for some time.

There are many myths about meditation, including the fact that you have to do it for long periods for it to work. Truth is, you can do it anywhere, anytime, and for any period. The key is to do what your mind needs to feel good.

If you’re constantly disregarding meditating because you’re short on time, I have some ideas for you. Below are five places you can meditate when you don’t have time.

On a car ride

We often overlook instances in our days as opportunities to meditate. Instead of blasting your favorite tunes on your next drive to the supermarket, try meditating instead. Either drive in silence or play a guided meditation that fits your needs.

In the shower

My morning showers are often a time for me to reflect on my day ahead. Unfortunately, this means I often get overwhelmed by all the responsibilities coming up. Instead of planning, use this time to sit with your thoughts and focus on being mindful.

While getting ready

Whether you spend 5 minutes or 30 minutes getting ready every morning, it’s the perfect opportunity to meditate. Practice being present and focus on your thoughts as you brush your hair, do your make up, or get dressed. It won’t take you any longer, and you’ll feel refreshed after doing so.

When waiting in line

We’re quick to reach for our phones whenever we’re waiting in line. At the supermarket, at the drive-through, or the bank, we spare no time to catch up on social media. Instead of filling your mind with useless information, try meditating instead.

While working out

If you’re like me, you like to move to your favorite tunes while working out. While working out your body is essential to your health, working out your mind is just as important. Take advantage of your workout routine and squeeze in some meditations while you’re at it.