Stop These Bad Beauty Habits Once and For All

We’re all guilty of partaking in bad beauty habits. We do things out of habit, not realizing the bad side effects of doing so. We touch, bite, and skip without taking into consideration how it might impact the future of our health and beauty.

If you’re hoping to build some strong habits and break bad ones during quarantine, I have the perfect started kit for you. Below are six bad beauty habits you should stop once and for all.

Touching your face

It’s important to break this bad beauty habit more than ever because of COVID-19. Some of the top guidelines and recommendations by the CDC are to wash your hands and avoid touching your face. This is to avoid transferring germs and viruses. When it comes to beauty, touching your face can cause unfortunate breakouts. If you’re guilty of this, try keeping your hands busy at all times, eventually, you’ll forget how tempting it is to be constantly touching your face.

Biting your nails

I have to admit, I was guilty of this horrific habit for too long. As much as I tried, I couldn’t get myself to stop gnawing on my nails and cuticles. Fortunately, I found a hack that worked for me. I realized I was doing it because of anxiety. So, I made sure to always have my nails done and with a cuticle cutter nearby. I’m happy to report, I’m no longer a nail biter.

Sleeping with your makeup on

We’ve all been there. We’re so tired from our busy day and the last thing we want to do is walk over to the sink to remove our makeup. As tired as we are, sleeping with our makeup on is horrible for our skin. Not only does it clog our pores, but it often leads to breaks outs, too. If you’re struggling with this habit, try making your nighttime routine a bit more fun. It’ll make it easier and more tempting to follow through with it.

Skipping the sunscreen

Too many of us are guilty of skipping on sunscreen. We often think that we only need it when heading to the beach, a pool, or a long walk. Sorry to burst your bubble, but sunscreen should be applied every day, rain or shine. Make it a part of your morning skincare and makeup routine. I like to use mine as a primer and moisturizer to make it easier to remember.

Not washing your makeup brushes

Washing your makeup brushes is one of the simplest and often forgotten about beauty habits. Dirty makeup brushes contain bacteria that are then transferred onto our skin. This can often lead to breakouts and clogged pores. If you’re guilty of this, try setting reminders on your phone. You’ll soon build a habit your skin will thank you for.

Picking at your pimples

I know it’s tempting to pop your pimples as soon as you see them come through but popping your zits has its consequences. Not only does it irritate your skin, but it also often leaves acne scars. Instead of popping your pimples, try icing them. Applying ice on your zits can reduce swelling, redness, and irritation, causing them to disappear faster than popping them.