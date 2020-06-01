The Mompreneur Survival Guide to Working Through Coronavirus

It’s no secret we’re living in unprecedented times. Things are not how they used to be, especially for us mompreneurs. We went from juggling our home, business, and children, to balancing it all at the same time under the same roof. Being an entrepreneur is hard but being an entrepreneur during times of uncertainty is burdensome.

If you’re a mompreneur struggling with all your responsibilities in the middle of a pandemic, you’re not alone. Below is my mompreneur survival guide to working through the coronavirus.

Wake up earlier

There are countless benefits to waking up earlier. Not only do you feel like you have an advantage over others, but you can do things your children don’t allow you to focus on. After my morning routine, which includes a workout, shower, and breakfast, I like to focus my uninterrupted early morning on my toughest assignments. To me, these are the assignments that require my most creative energy, something that’s proven to be difficult with my energetic daughter around.

Of course, earlier is a relative term. So, while 4 a.m. is an ideal wake up time for me, it might be unrealistic for you. I recommend moving your wakeup time in small increments until you get to your ideal wake up time. You’ll soon realize that waking up earlier is the way to go.

Build boundaries

Building boundaries with your kids is not the same as building boundaries with peers and coworkers, but it’s still possible. Of course, this depends a lot on the age of your children, so use this tip only if you see fit. As the proud mom of an 8-year-old girl, I’ve learned that she’s more independent than I thought. She doesn’t need me every waking minute of the day which is very rewarding.

While she’s not old enough to do many things, she is old enough to entertain herself for periods without me. If this is the case for you, try taking advantage of their independence. Block worktime depending on their attention span. If they’re OK being on their own for 45 minutes at a time, time block assignments for that period. You’ll be surprised how much you can get done when you have uninterrupted time batches.

Prioritize tasks

I read the book Productivity Project by Chris Bailey years ago and I still use some of the takeaways to this day. One of my favorite takeaways was Bailey’s “Rule of 3”. This means that you pick the three most important tasks for you to complete in the day and add them to your to-do list. While you might have more than three (if you’re like me, it would be more like 23), stick to your top three tasks. The three that if you completed, you would feel like you had a successful day.

I was skeptical about the rule at first, especially as someone who thrives on checking things off my to-do list, but I was pleasantly surprised by the results. This tip can be especially helpful for moms who are struggling to get things done while managing a business and a family. Stick to three things you want to accomplish today and watch your productivity grow.

Ask for help

Asking for help might look different now than it did a few months ago. You might not be able to hire a last-minute babysitter, drop off your kids at childcare, or ask your neighbor to watch them while you get work done. While help might not be as accessible and reliable as it used to be, it’s still possible. Your list of resources is different than mine and everyone else’s, so you might have to be creative, but there’s always a solution.

I’m grateful to have my husband and sister around to watch my daughter when I need some uninterrupted time. At the same time, I’m available for them when they need me as well. Think about how you can share responsibilities with other parents in your life. If possible, think of an agreement you’re both happy with that can allow you the flexibility to get stuff done while dealing with all the madness around you.