How to Find the Silver Lining Amidst a Pandemic

Finding the silver lining during challenging times is anything but easy. It’s even harder to do so when dealing with a worldwide pandemic. For most of us, COVID-19 came in and swept the rug from under us. It’s taken lives, jobs, and financial security from millions across the country, so choosing to be positive through so much negative can be difficult, to say the least.

As someone who battles with high stress and anxiety, I know how hard it can be to get out of a rut, especially when so much of our daily lives have been impacted. However, I also know the power of finding the silver lining in even the darkest times. Below are my top tips for finding the silver lining amidst a pandemic.

Enjoy the slow pace

We live in a time of constant go, go, go. We’re always looking for ways to save time, optimize productivity, and get to the finish line faster. We wake up earlier, go to sleep later, and rarely take breaks in between. If this sounds like your lifestyle, then this turn of events might be a blessing in disguise.

Think about it. When will it ever be OK to miss so many unnecessary meetings, networking events, and parties you have no intention of attending? Probably never again. So, make the best of it. Enjoy the slower pace of things and take this as an opportunity and permission slip to take more breaks. To be OK with doing less, and to do more of what truly fulfills you.

Relish the remote work

If you’re lucky enough to be one of the millions of employees who’s able to take their work home with them, then make the best of it. Think about how blessed you are that you weren’t fired, laid off, or furloughed due to the pandemic. You were one of the lucky ones who can work form the comfort of their bed, couch, or patio.

I know it can be hard. Trust me, I’ve been working from home for the last two years. However, I know that there’s no greater freedom than being able to work from anywhere in the world. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Get grounded with gratitude

Even during the toughest times, there are always things to be grateful for. Whether it’s your health, job, or family, there is no better time than now to practice gratitude. You don’t need a fancy journal, app, or course on how to do it. Just do it. Think about what you have that others would do anything for.

Nothing is off-limits. The roof over your head, the device you’re reading this on, the food on your table, they’re all reasons to be grateful for. Do it every day. Multiple times a day if possible. You’ll soon feel the benefits of focusing on what you have instead of what you don’t.

Have fun with family

There are so many things I miss since the pandemic. I miss going to the movies, road trips, and Disneyland. While many things are off-limits, others will never be. Time with family is a priceless benefit of being stuck at home. Sure, we can’t enjoy ourselves doing outside activities we enjoy, but at least we have each other.

During this time, get creative and think of new ways to have fun with the family. Whether it’s board games, movie nights at home, or backyard fun, there are endless ways to enjoy your loved ones when you can’t do the usual.