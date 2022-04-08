Regardless of industry, ranking, or position, we’re all looking for ways to increase our productivity and get more done during our workdays. No, that third cup of coffee isn’t the answer, but reimagining your workspace is.

Whether you’ve returned to a shared office space or still working from home, there are several improvements you can make to get more done. Do these four things to promote productivity in your work area.

Limit distractions

Nothing kills productivity like distractions. Whether it’s loud co-workers, constant notifications, or frequent interruptions, taking control of your workspace means finding ways to minimize the constant interferences. Of course, this looks different for everyone depending on your resources and workspace layout. Headphones, door signs, and silencing notifications are all great options to start with.

Keep it organized

A clutter-free work area is essential to our productivity. Have you ever tried to focus on a project but were distracted by the tall stack of paperwork on your desk? It happens to the best of us. If the mess has gotten out of hand, you’ll likely have to dedicate a few hours to cleaning and organizing your work area. However, once you do, maintaining the clutter-free space should be a lot easier.

Tuck away gadgets

If you constantly find yourself reaching for your phone to read through text messages, scroll through social media, or refresh your email, it’s time for a change. While your phone may play a critical role in your job, that doesn’t mean it has to be in sight at all times. By putting away your phone in a drawer or file cabinet, you’re not only placing it out of sight but also creating a barrier and additional step to reaching for the device.

Pro tip: Set your important notifications (calls, text messages, etc.) on loud. That way, you won’t miss any important communication. Unless it rings, avoid reaching for it. You’ll thank me later.

Personalize your space

While minimizing clutter is essential to productivity, it doesn’t mean you can’t use some of your workspace to add some personal touches. Adding items that boost your inspiration and motivation can have a positive impact on your productivity. They can include family pictures, your favorite piece of art, unique stationery, or any other object that is meaningful to you.