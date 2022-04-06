Simple Daily Habits to Boost Your Self-Esteem

No matter your stage of life, there’s nothing more impactful to your overall happiness and fulfillment than your self-esteem. If you’re feeling down about yourself, where you are in life, and what you think your future looks like, you’ll likely lead down a path that mirrors those feelings.

On the other side, if you exude confidence, take pride in what you’ve accomplished, and are optimistic about what’s to come, you’ll attract those positive vibes and continue to build a present and future you’re proud of.

Cultivating your self-esteem is a life-long marathon and not an easy-fix race. Below are six simple daily habits that can help you boost your self-esteem. Doing one is great, trying all of them is even better.

Meditate

Oftentimes, and without truly intending to do it, we relive the same negative thoughts in our minds until they become part of our reality. We let guilt and shame take over, limiting our true potential. One of the best ways to break this toxic cycle is by meditating. Whether you choose to sit in silence for 30 minutes or try a 10-minute guided meditation, this practice can help you clear your head and make room for more positive, meaningful thoughts.

Work out

Sticking to a regular workout routine has many benefits, not only do you demonstrate consistency, but you also clear your mind while doing it. Of course, if working out regularly was so easy everyone would do it. Yes, it’s difficult to start and stick to a routine, but it’s not impossible. Find an accountability partner and move your body.

Wake up early

To me, waking up early feels like a gift of extra time. I’m up before my work, home, and life responsibilities kick in, allowing me to do things I probably would not have had the time to do otherwise. Whether it’s working out, spending time on a passion project, or practicing self-care, that extra hour or two has the power to boost productivity and confidence.

Dress to impress

For many of us, the pandemic impacted our daily grooming routines. Between lockdowns and working from home, getting dressed became a thing of the past. While sure, you might not need to change from your sweats to trousers to get to the office, getting dressed can have many positive benefits to your self-esteem. It’s time to dust off your wardrobe and take it out for a spin. Yes, even if it’s just a spin around your home office.

Treat yourself

I’m constantly preaching about the importance of self-care, but that’s because I truly believe it has a positive impact on our lives and overall happiness. Amid the daily chaos, you must take the time to treat yourself and prioritize your well-being. Something as simple as a bath, a 30-minute reading session, or a nighttime skincare routine can help boost your self-esteem in the long run.

Do things you enjoy

Too often, we get caught up in our day-to-day responsibilities and forget to do things we enjoy. Sometimes these are passion projects, for others, this may be reading a fiction novel. Spending time doing things you enjoy every day can help you boost your confidence and reconnect with your passions. Find a space for it in your busy schedule and witness your self-esteem blossom.