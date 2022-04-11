Fun Last-Minute DIY Easter Basket Ideas Your Kids Will Love

Easter is only a few days away, which means the countdown clock is ticking, and time is running out for you to put together a last-minute basket. Sure, you can always stop by and snatch any left-over prefilled basket, but what’s the fun in that?

Making a personalized Easter basket gives you the creative freedom to add items that make sense for your special kid and leave out the things that don’t. Below are four fun last-minute DIY Easter basket ideas kids will love.

Artist ambition

Surprise the artist in your family with a basket full of their favorite art essentials. It can include sketching pencils, colors, or markers. Don’t forget to add a sketch pad to lets them capture their best ideas in one place. If your kid is more into painting, you can swap the sketchpad for a canvas and the pencils for brushes and some paint.

STEM stuff

For children into science, technology, engineering, and math, a STEM-themed Easter basket will make their day. There are countless kits you can choose from at your favorite store, or you can take it a step further and find a fun experiment online, print the instructions, and include them alongside all the materials needed for the project.

Gardening gadgets

Spring is the perfect time to get outside and start a garden. If your child enjoys playing with dirt, taking on responsibility, and beginning projects from scratch, they will love gardening. You can find all the essentials at a local dollar store. You’ll need a container, dirt, seeds, and a small watering can. You can also include other fun tools, like gloves, a small shovel, and an apron.

Baking bundle

If your kids love helping in the kitchen, they deserve their own kit to encourage growth and enthusiasm. A baking kit can inspire independence. Fill their basket with whatever tools you think they’ll use the most. It can include a timer, safety knives, a cutting board, measuring cups and spoons, and an apron.

When it comes to Easter baskets and any other gift to a child, remember to keep their personality, interests, and well-being in mind. The secret to intentional gifts is giving something that’ll bring them joy now and serve a deeper purpose in the future.

Happy Easter!