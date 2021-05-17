Whether you’re currently job hunting or hoping to score a raise in your current position, negotiating your salary can be an intimidating process. As a woman and a minority, I was raised to be grateful for what was offered and to not push back. As I navigate my career, I’ve realized that a paycheck does more than pay the bills. It boosts your confidence and reminds you of your worth.

If you’re like me and hate money conversations, then the idea of negotiating your salary might seem like the scariest thing on the planet. Let’s just say I’d rather skydive than negotiate my salary. Hopefully, the tips below help make the process less terrifying. Below are three tips to negotiate your salary and get paid your worth.

Do your research

Understanding the market and the current salary ranges is essential to making your case when negotiating your salary. If you’re negotiating a raise in your current role, your manager will want to compare your ask to your current salary and identify any gaps they might be missing.

If you’re in the interviewing process and discussing salary expectations, doing your research will show your proactiveness and initiative. It will give you a leg up, as you’ve shown that you understand the market and know what you can expect.

Timing is everything

If you’re currently employed, it’s important to understand that there’s a time and place for everything, including salary negotiations. Asking for a salary review in the middle of a critical campaign might not be ideal, but your six-month review might be. Pick up ques when possible and be patient.

Timing is also critical during the interview process. You can rest assured the salary conversation will come up, so there’s no need to force the topic to happen prematurely. Take the time to listen and soak in all that’s being discussed. It can be of value to you when discussing salary expectations shortly thereafter.

Establish a baseline

Getting paid your worth is subjective. At the end of the day, only you know what you’re comfortable being compensated for the work you do and the value you bring to the team. By establishing a baseline, you set limits that will ensure you walk away with only opportunities that meet those needs. You don’t need to share those limits right away, but having them in the back of your mind when negotiating can ensure you’re paid your worth.

Happy negotiating!