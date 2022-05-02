They say that with high risk comes high reward. I say, with high risk comes a high likelihood of rejection. We’ve all been there. Many of us have been turned down for that job we desperately wanted, excluded from a friend group we were eager to be a part of, and ghosted by that stranger we gave our number to at the grocery store. While it can be hard to see the greater meaning of those dismissals, every no serves a purpose and can make you stronger and wiser in the long run.

Whether you’ve been turned down in love, work, or friendships, those rejections don’t define you. Below are four tips to overcome rejection and come out on top every time.

Process and validate your feelings

While you might be tempted to turn a blind eye to rejection, it’s critical to take the time to process your emotions. Your sentiments are valid, and being aware of why you’re feeling that way is essential to moving forward. Whether you choose to write it down or talk it out with a friend, remember that honesty is the best policy. Vulnerability is difficult, but it’s not impossible.

Acknowledge your worth

Once you’ve taken the time to process your feelings, it’s time to get back to basics and remember all the amazing qualities that make you a valuable asset. Just because you’ve experienced rejection doesn’t mean you’re not an asset. This exercise can be especially helpful if you enlist the help of friends and family. Ask your network to like 5-10 things they admire about you. Before you know it, you’ll have a list longer than you could have ever crafted yourself.

Learn from the experience

When you look close enough, there’s a learning opportunity in every experience. What can you learn from this specific event? How can you show up better, different, or more mature in the next opportunity? These lessons might not come to you immediately after you experience the rejection, but keeping an open mind can help you understand the takeaway when the moment is right.

Don’t let it stop you

We all handle rejection differently, but when it comes to moving forward with the letdown, it’s important to remember that we are not everyone’s cup of tea. We all have and will continue to experience rejection throughout our lives. They don’t make us failures; they make us human. Take the time to feel your feelings, dust yourself off, and get back in the game.